Police investigating suspicious package at Winnipeg church

Police are investigating a suspicious package found outside of a south Winnipeg church Sunday morning.

Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said officers responded to Oasis Church on Elmhurst Road around 7:35 a.m. They were still at the scene until after 10 a.m.

Murray said the package has since been removed and is being examined by officers at another location.

Sunday morning, the church said it had no comment about the situation. The morning service was cancelled, but the church said on social media after the package was removed the 11:15 a.m. service is on as planned.