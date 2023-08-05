Winnipeg man stabbed by cigarette-seeking stranger

A 29-year-old man was stabbed unprovoked by a man asking for a cigarette Friday morning, Winnipeg Police say.

Police responded to reports of a distressed man around 1 a.m. Aug. 4, a news release Saturday morning said. They found the 29-year-old suffering from multiple injuries near Beverley Street and Wellington Avenue and provided him with medical care, including a tourniquet.

He was transported to hospital in unstable condition, before later being upgraded to stable, the release said.

Police located the suspect — a 24-year-old man — near Home Street and Notre Dame Avenue and arrested him without incident, the release said. He was transported to hospital and treated for a minor upper-body injury.

The major crimes unit took over the investigation and determined the suspect approached the victim and asked for a cigarette, the release said. Police said the suspect stabbed the victim unprovoked, causing multiple injuries, before fleeing the area.

The victim and suspect were previously unknown to one another and investigators believe the incident to be random, police said.

A 24-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident and remains in custody, the release said.

The major crimes unit is continuing the investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.