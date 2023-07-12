Winnipeg Police investigating suspicious death of woman

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public's help as officers investigate a suspicious death in the city's West End, a news release said Wednesday.

Police responded to a rear lane near Young Street around 7 a.m. on June 21 for a report that a deceased person had been found in the area, the release said. Officers arrived on scene and confirmed that a deceased woman had been located.

The release said police have identified the woman, but they are not releasing her name at this time to respect her family's privacy.

Police said the investigation is continuing by members of the homicide unit. They're asking anyone with information, or anyone with residential or commercial video footage that may assist investigators, to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.