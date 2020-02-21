Police investigating if man trying to pick up boy, 5, at school was a family member

Police are investigating whether a man who attempted to pick up a five-year-old boy at his kindergarten class last week was a family member.

Surveillance video shows a man walking up to Faraday School at the corner of Mountain Avenue and Parr Street, pulling a child's sled.

He enters the school, goes to the classroom and asks for the five-year-old named Hunter.

Melissa, the mom, whose last name CBC News is not using her last name to protect her child's identity, said the teacher thought the man looked like Hunter's uncle.

The man left when he saw the boy's father show up, according to Melissa.

Melissa called the uncle as well as a cousin — two people who have taken Hunter to school or picked him up in the past. Neither one said they had been there.

Melissa said the school staff, particularly the kindergarten teacher, have been extremely apologetic.

The Winnipeg Police Service is still investigating and is not aware of any other similar reports.

The Winnipeg School Division has a strict policy for releasing kids into the care of an adult, a spokesperson for the WSD said in a statement.

Parents must fill out a form at the beginning of the year authorizing who can pick up their child. If the authorized people listed on the form changes, the parents must advise the school, according to the statement.

