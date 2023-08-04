Body found in Tyndall Park home after fire: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a man's body was found in a Tyndall Park neighbourhood home following a fire late Thursday night.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a home on Ellington Street, between Manitoba and Selkrik avenues in northwest Winnipeg, just before midnight, police told CBC Friday morning.

Other details aren't available yet but an investigation is underway, police said.

Police and fire department vehicles, including a police forensics vehicle, were seen on the street outside the bungalow Friday morning. The entire home was taped off while several officers worked inside.