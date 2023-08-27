Winnipeg police search for man believed to have set church, shed on fire

Winnipeg police are looking for a man who they suspect set three fires in Winnipeg's Elmwood neighbourhood earlier this week.

The man, described as being between 45 and 55 years old, is believed to have set fire to a church on Tweed Avenue twice in just over 24 hours, police said in a statement on Saturday.

The first fire was set on Tuesday at about 1:45 a.m. and the second was set at about 5 a.m. the next day, police said.

Another fire at an outdoor shed on Harbison Avenue West, between Brazier Street and Watt Street, was set on Tuesday at about 2:10 a.m.

Firefighters brought the fires under control, but the church is a complete structural loss, police said.

No injuries were reported from the three incidents.

A church on Tweed Avenue at Watt Street in Winnipeg was destroyed by an early morning fire on Wednesday. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Police say the suspect is between five feet seven inches tall and five feet 11 inches tall, has an average build, is balding and has a full grey and black beard.

The major crimes unit is investigating the fires as possible arsons. Police ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 204-986-6219, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477) or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

