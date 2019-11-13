Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by truck near Central Park

A portion of Ellice Avenue remains closed since early evening, when a man was struck by a white pickup truck across from the Quest Inn.

Winnipeg Police say the incident happened around 4:40 p.m, when the pedestrian, who was cutting between traffic, did not pay attention to oncoming vehicles.

Police say the driver of the vehicle attempted to stop, but did not have enough time. The pedestrian remains in critical condition.

The area between Edmonton Street and Carlton Street on Ellice Avenue remains taped off. Police are advising the public to avoid the area.