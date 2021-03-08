Jana Williams' death being investigated as a homicide

Police now say the death of Jana Williams, whose remains were found near the Red River at Alfred Avenue last week, is being investigated as a homicide.

CBC will live stream an 11 a.m. police news conference about her death here.

Police said last week they responded to a call around 6 p.m. on Thursday reporting a body had been found near the Red River.

Jana Williams' family held a vigil Sunday night near the Red. Police confirmed the remains were Williams on Monday morning in a news release before the news conference.

Police are asking for help establishing Williams' whereabouts in recent weeks. They are also hoping to speak with anyone she had recently spent time with, the news release says.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or submit a tip anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).