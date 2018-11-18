Winnipeg police looking to identify man hit, killed by car

Winnipeg police say they need the public's help identifying a man who was hit by a car and killed on Friday.

Police said Friday at about 8:10 p.m. emergency services personnel responded to a report of man who had been hit by a car near the area of McDermot Avenue and Sherbrook Street.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Winnipeg police say a man who was hit and killed by a car Friday was wearing this black leather jacket. They are asking for the public's help in identifying the man. (Supplied/Winnipeg Police Service)

Now, investigators are asking for help identifying the man.

Police said he was between 30 and 40 years old, and about five foot nine inches tall, about 200 pounds with brown eyes and longish brown hair. They also said he had a slight beard on his chin, and no obvious tattoos or piercings.

He was wearing a grey, twill baseball cap, a waist-length black leather jacket, a waist-length dark blue vinyl windbreaker, acid wash blue jeans and blue Skechers brand runners, police said.

Winnipeg police say a man who was hit and killed by a car Friday was wearing a grey, twill baseball cap. They are asking for the public's help in identifying the man. (Supplied/Winnipeg Police Service)

The driver of the vehicle has been identified. This investigation is still ongoing and charges have not been laid.

Anyone who has witnessed the collision or has other information is asked to contact police at 204-986-7085.