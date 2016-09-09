Police helicopter tracks stolen truck to industrial park

The police helicopter tracked a stolen truck to a Winnipeg industrial park Saturday night, where officers arrested two people.

Police say the vehicle had been parked at a business in the West St. Paul area when it was stolen sometime between April 25 or 26.

Officers spotted the truck near Henderson Highway and Munroe Avenue at 10:35 p.m. Saturday, but it took off at high speed.

Air1 spotted the vehicle driving down a back lane off Washington Avenue near Roch Street and tracked it to the Bowman Industrial Park. Two occupants were seen getting out of the truck and running away.

Police found both, a 48-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, in a compound a short distance away. Both were taken into custody, and in addition to charges of possession of property obtained by crime, both face charges related to past involvement with the law. They remain in custody.

