Driver charged after hitting Winnipeg police headquarters building, city bus

A Winnipeg man is facing a ream of charges, including impaired driving, after being caught driving erratically and hitting the police headquarters building downtown early on New Year's Eve.

Police said HQ security staff spotted a sedan driving through the no-car transit corridor and up onto the sidewalk outside the building on Graham Avenue around 8:45 p.m.

He drove in a dangerous manner around the building, ramming two garage doors and also striking a city bus twice in the process, police said.

He got out of the car while it was still moving and was arrested.

A 41-year-old man faces seven charges including dangerous driving, impaired driving and mischief over $5,000.

Police said he was released from custody on a promise to appear in court at a later date as mandated by the Criminal Code of Canada.