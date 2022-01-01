Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Driver charged after hitting Winnipeg police headquarters building, city bus

A Winnipeg man is facing a ream of charges, including impaired driving, after being caught driving erratically and hitting the police headquarters building downtown early on New Year’s Eve. 

Man faces seven charges including dangerous driving, impaired driving and mischief over $5,000

CBC News ·
Garage doors on the Winnipeg Police Headquarters were damaged after a suspected drunk driver bashed them with a car on New Year's Eve, police say. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

A Winnipeg man is facing a ream of charges, including impaired driving, after being caught driving erratically and hitting the police headquarters building downtown early on New Year's Eve. 

Police said HQ security staff spotted a sedan driving through the no-car transit corridor and up onto the sidewalk outside the building on Graham Avenue around 8:45 p.m. 

He drove in a dangerous manner around the building, ramming two garage doors and also striking a city bus twice in the process, police said. 

He got out of the car while it was still moving and was arrested. 

A 41-year-old man faces seven charges including dangerous driving, impaired driving and mischief over $5,000. 

Police said he was released from custody on a promise to appear in court at a later date as mandated by the Criminal Code of Canada.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now