Man fights off multiple Tasers, injures 2 officers before being sedated, police say

Two Winnipeg police officers were injured, and one sent to hospital, after they confronted an agitated and combative man in the inner city.

Police were called at 4:40 a.m. Monday about a disturbance at a Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Station on Furby Street near Notre Dame Avenue.

The caller said a man was banging on the windows of the station and then picked up a piece of wood, which he started to swing violently, says a news release from the police service.

The man was gone when officers arrived, but they found a man fitting his description not far away, in the yard of a house on Bannatyne Avenue near Juno Street.

The man was extremely combative with police, who cautioned people in the area to stay in their homes until the situation could be brought under control.

Several more officers responded but the man fought off attempts to bring him under control, the news release says. Officers used pepper spray and Tasers multiple times with no effect.

Ultimately, eight officers were required to forcibly bring the man to the ground, where paramedics sedated him, police said.

The 28-year-old man was taken to hospital in stable condition, where he remains in treatment. The officer who was sent to hospital was treated and released.

No charges have yet been laid.

Police did not comment on whether the man was believed to be under the influence of meth or another illicit drug.