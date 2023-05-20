Winnipeg police holding Main Street scene after serious assault

Winnipeg police major crime unit investigators are actively involved in piecing together what happened to a person who was seriously assaulted early Saturday morning.

Police have secured and remain at a scene on the west side of Main Street at Euclid Avenue on the edge of the Lord Selkirk Park neighbourhood.

A police spokesperson said paramedics found a person with serious injuries and rushed them to hospital. Police couldn't immediately say what time the assault took place nor confirm the gender of the person who was injured.

More information would be forthcoming later Saturday, the spokesperson said.