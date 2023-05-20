Content
Winnipeg police holding Main Street scene after serious assault

Winnipeg police major crime unit investigators are actively involved in piecing together what happened to a person who was seriously assaulted early Saturday morning. 

Paramedics found injured person near Main Street and Euclid Avenue

Two police cars are parked side by side along a road next to a sidewalk which is blocked off by yellow police tape.
Winnipeg police were holding a crime scene early Saturday after a person was found badly injured. (Erin Brohman/CBC)

Police have secured and remain at a scene on the west side of Main Street at Euclid Avenue on the edge of the Lord Selkirk Park neighbourhood. 

A police spokesperson said paramedics found a person with serious injuries and rushed them to hospital. Police couldn't immediately say what time the assault  took place nor confirm the gender of the person who was injured. 

More information would be forthcoming later Saturday, the spokesperson said.

