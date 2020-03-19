Police charge man with 2nd-degree murder in death of Winnipeg taxi driver

A man is in police custody in connection with Winnipeg's eighth homicide of the year.

Winnipeg police have charged Okoth Obeing, 20, with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Balvir Toor, 44, a Duffy's Taxi driver who died after a serious assault Thursday.

Toor managed to activate an emergency light in his vehicle in the area of Burrows Avenue between McGregor and Andrews streets.

Police arrived at about 5:30 a.m. and found Toor seriously injured in his cab. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but later died.

Police believe Obeing had called a cab Thursday morning, and then stabbed Toor in an unprovoked attack. Obeing then took off, police say, but homicide investigators found him in the King Edward neighbourhood just after 9 p.m. Thursday.

In addition to the second-degree murder charge, Obeing was charged with four counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a release order.

He remains in custody.

Do you have any information about what happened? Reach us here.