Winnipeg police seize cocaine, magic mushrooms, loaded gun from Wolseley Ave. home

Winnipeg police say an investigation into drug trafficking and illegal firearms possession led them to the discovery of cocaine, magic mushrooms and a loaded shotgun in a Woleseley Avenue residence.

Police started their investigation on Wednesday and got a warrant to search a residence on the 700 block of Wolseley, near Maryland Street, a Saturday news release said.

Police say they found baggies of cocaine, with a street value of $850, and psilocybin —​ more commonly known as magic mushrooms — with an estimated street value of $375. Officers also found a loaded shotgun along with 25 rounds of ammunition, the release said.

They tracked down the resident of the Wolseley address on St. Mary Avenue on Friday afternoon. The 20-year-old man had a small amount of cocaine on him at the time and was arrested, police said.

He faces a number of trafficking and firearm-related charges.

He has been detained in police custody.