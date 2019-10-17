Star police dog finds man accused of stealing truck, ramming police cruisers

Ceto, a member of the Manitoba First Nations Police Service, is credited with tracking down a suspect who is now charged with a string of offences, including criminal negligence causing bodily harm, possession of stolen property obtained by crime, uttering threats and forcible confinement. (Manitoba First Nations Police Service/Twitter)

A dog from the Manitoba First Nations Police Service's canine unit helped track down a 31-year-old man accused of leading a police chase around Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation in a stolen truck, and ramming into two police cruisers before abandoning the truck and running away, the police service said Wednesday.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers got a report of someone driving around the community in a stolen truck, a news release from the MFNPS said.

Officers from the detachment in Sandy Bay, which is located about 180 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, located the stolen truck and tried to make a traffic stop. The news release said that's when the suspect took off, leading police on a pursuit that lasted for more than 15 minutes.

The chase ended when the suspect's vehicle rammed into an RCMP police unit that was helping with the pursuit, then again into an MFNPS unit. The suspect then ran from the scene, and a 34-year-old female passenger was arrested and later released.

Manitoba First Nations Police Service dog Ceto was then dispatched to Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation, and immediately found a track in the direction of where the suspect had fled. The track lasted for about a kilometre and ended at a local residence, where the suspect hid in a bedroom and was arrested by police.

The man was hit with a string of 14 charges, including criminal negligence causing bodily harm, possession of stolen property obtained by crime, uttering threats and forcible confinement.

It wasn't the first time Ceto was the hero in a pursuit since being released from training in May.

In June, Ceto tracked down an accused sex offender hiding in the bush near Waywayseecappo First Nation, about 280 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg. Then in August, the police dog was credited with rescuing an assault victim near Virden, Man., about 270 kilometres west of Winnipeg.