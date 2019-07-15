Man, 30, dies after encounter with Winnipeg police

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after a 30-year-old man died following an arrest by Winnipeg officers.

Police were in the city's North End, around Flora Avenue and Parr Street, on Sunday afternoon when they spotted a man they believed to be bleeding and armed with a weapon.

When the officers approached him, the man ran and police gave chase on foot, said spokesman Const. Rob Carver.

The man was caught a short distance away and was in an agitated state, Carver said, adding the man then became unresponsive and was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is now looking into the matter, which means police can't say much more about it, according to Carver.

As such, he can't say if the man was in fact armed with any weapon, only that officers said he "appeared" to be.

"I don't know if he was injured. I don't know if the blood on him was his blood. Theoretically, we don't even know if it was blood," Carver said.

In a press release, the IIU said it will also not be providing any more details until the investigation is complete.

Witnesses or other individuals who have information or video footage that could help the investigation are asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

