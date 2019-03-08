Winnipeg police replace CrimeStat with new web tool called CrimeMaps

CrimeStat is no more.

The Winnipeg Police Service has scrapped the crime-statistics website it launched in 2007 and has replaced it with a more up-to-date website called CrimeMaps.

Police Chief Danny Smyth said it provides more accurate information, in line with Statistics Canada standards.

Data on the site is posted two months after the month in question, which is less immediate than CrimeStat used to be, he said.

"The trade-off for us was accuracy over timeliness. You were able to check data within a week on the old system, but it wasn't cleaned and scrubbed data," he said.

The new website went live on Friday morning. It displays year-to-year increases in reported crimes in Winnipeg neighbourhoods and community clusters.

For example, reports of property crimes across Winnipeg rose from 2,553 to 3,470 from December 2017 to December 2018, a rise of 36 per cent in one year, CrimeMaps says.

Smyth said liquor-store thefts and methamphetamine use are the two main reasons for the spike in property crimes.

"Virtually anything that hasn't been locked down has been stolen and pawned," Smyth said.