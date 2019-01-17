Winnipeg police are looking for a new set of wheels

The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a new, oversized vehicle — but this time, it doesn't come with armour or monster truck wheels.

The city has issued a tender to supply a new mobile command vehicle. The police service describes it as an "office on wheels" that can roll up to disaster sites, major crime scenes and other serious incidents.

The city's existing mobile command vehicle dates back to 1993. The Winnipeg Police Service is required to have one of these vehicles in order to retain its certification as a police force, said Winnipeg Police Board chair Kevin Klein, the city city councillor for Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood.

Klein said he supports the purchase of a new mobile command centre.

"I don't think any of my friends drive a car that was built in 1993," he said.

The police board was advised of the need to purchase the new vehicle, Klein said.

In 2015, the police board complained about being left in the dark when the police service purchased a $343,000 armoured rescue vehicle.