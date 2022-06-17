Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth speaks to reporters following several recent violent incidents at The Forks and the surrounding downtown area.

Winnipeg Police Service Chief Danny Smyth says recent incidents of violence at The Forks have led to a wider discussion about violent crime in the city, but says they are not a sign of any new trends in crime.

"This is not new," Smyth said at a Friday afternoon news conference called in response to concerns about the incidents.

"It's alarming, and certainly depending on how it gets reported it can really ramp things up," he said, referring to recent media stories about violent incidents at the national historic site, including one that involved the stabbing of a young Ukrainian refugee.

Smyth said the police service plans to release its 2021 crime statistics report next week, which will show a 10 per cent increase in calls for service last year over 2020.

The report also shows violent crime, particularly assaults with a weapon, is also on the rise, up by five per cent.

Smyth acknowledged that The Forks is a special place for Winnipeggers and visitors to the city, but says it's no different than anywhere else.

"We've had stabbings there before, we've had homicides in the vicinity before," he said, adding the number of incidents at The Forks is relatively small compared to other parts of the city.

The historic site has experienced several violent incidents recently.

On July 1, two men who recently fled the war in Ukraine were victims of a violent attack that left one of them stabbed in the neck and the other pepper-sprayed, according to witnesses.

On June 29, police were called to The Forks Market shortly after midnight, when two people were stabbed and critically injured. A third person was also hurt.

Two 15-year-old girls and an 18-year-old man have been charged in connection with that incident. Police say all three were among a group of six suspects who were originally arrested.

Two days before that, police said a group of teens attacked a man and his daughter in an attempted robbery in a parking lot at The Forks around 8 p.m. The man was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Two girls were arrested in the June 27 incident, and police were looking for a third suspect at the time.

In May, a man died after he was stabbed in the parkade at The Forks.