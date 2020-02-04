Shotgun tossed from window as police chase car around Winnipeg

A pursuit that passed through several Winnipeg neighbourhoods ended in the arrest of two people and the seizure of a sawed-off shotgun, stolen cheques and stolen ID.

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle they considered suspicious around 1:15 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Sherbrook Street and Logan Avenue, in the city's Centennial neighbourhood.

The vehicle immediately sped off, running a red light at Logan and Arlington Street.

The police helicopter was called in and tracked the vehicle through various streets in the Shaughnessy Heights and Tyndall Park areas. Officers in the helicopter reported seeing something thrown from the vehicle as it moved through Fairgrove Bay in Tyndall Park.

A police cruiser responded and found the shotgun.



The helicopter continued to track the vehicle through the Oak Point Highway, Omands Creek, Sargent Park, Wolseley and West Broadway areas until 1:45 a.m. when a passenger got out and ran.

Ground crews swept in and arrested a 27-year-old man on Young Street, just off Broadway.

The driver sped away but abandoned the vehicle a short time later on Roslyn Crescent, in the Osborne Village area, and ran. A canine unit tracked her across the Assiniboine River to Balmoral Street.

A 27-year-old woman was arrested and found to also be in possession of cheques stolen in March, October, and November from various locations in the city, police said.

She was also in possession of identification stolen from a home in December.

Police say she is responsible for fraudulently withdrawing $818 by cheque from the account of a man whose vehicle was broken into in November.

Officers also learned the man and woman were responsible for stealing an Amazon package from the front of a home on the weekend.

Both have been charged with numerous offences regarding weapons, theft, and forged documents.