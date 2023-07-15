Two men in custody after police chase in North Kildonan

Two men are in custody after police cars chased a vehicle in Winnipeg's North Kildonan neighbourhood.

Winnipeg police duty officer Jim Anderson said the men were taken into custody in East St. Paul, after the vehicle hit at least one other vehicle on Main Street during the chase.

Harmanjeet Singh, who lives in the area of Rothesay Street and Foxgrove Avenue in East St. Paul, said he saw the police tactical team near his home with machine guns raised at about 5 p.m. Saturday.

Harmanjeet Singh said he saw an ambulance and police's K-9 unit near his home Saturday. (Submitted by Harmanjeet Singh)

He said he was driving home when he saw that the whole area was blocked off. He said at least 10 police cars, an ambulance, and police's K-9 unit were there.

"I was shocked. I never saw this thing happening in this area. This is a quiet neighbourhood," Singh said.

Police told Singh to go home and stay indoors. Singh said they left the area at about 6 p.m.

