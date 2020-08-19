Winnipeg police charge man, 34, and teen, 17, in stabbing death outside hotel

Police have laid charges in the death of Joshua Hansen, a 29-year-old who was stabbed in a Point Douglas parking lot earlier this month.

Craig Armand Norman Ducharme, 34, and a 17-year-old male have both been charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault and possessing a weapon.

The teenager, who can't be named because he's a youth, also faces charges for failing to comply with a sentence and conditions of his release.

Officers found Hansen, 29, outside the Mount Royal Hotel on Higgins Avenue near Main Street just before 11 p.m. on Aug. 6.

Winnipeg police say someone flagged down a patrol unit and told officers a man had been assaulted. Hansen was transported to hospital in critical condition where he died of his injuries.

Police allege both males charged in Hansen's death also assaulted other people before stabbing Hansen in an unprovoked attack.

Pair of earlier stabbings

Just hours before Hansen was fatally stabbed, police allege Ducharme stabbed another man over a minor dispute.

Police also allege the 17-year-old stabbed a woman just minutes before assaulting Hansen.

Both of those victims were sent to hospital where they were treated and released.

The two men remain in custody, police said.