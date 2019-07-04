Skip to Main Content
Police charge semi driver after fatal collision with Winnipeg cyclist
Manitoba

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a 41-year-old semi-trailer truck driver from Brandon in connection with a 2018 crash that killed a cyclist. 

Crash happened during rush hour, around 5:40 p.m. on Sept. 4

CBC News ·
A tanker truck sits a few hundred metres from the bicycle after the crash. (Rudy Gauer/CBC)

The driver is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

A semi-trailer truck ran a red light and hit the 61-year-old cyclist at the intersection of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Bishop Grandin Boulevard, police said.

The crash happened during rush hour, around 5:40 p.m. on Sept. 4.

The driver was released on a promise to appear in court. 

