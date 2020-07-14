Crash involving Winnipeg police car sends one person to hospital

Paramedics took one person to hospital after a police car collided with another vehicle at the intersection of McPhillips Street and Inkster Boulevard Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m.

One person was taken to hospital in stable condition. Police could not say whether or not that person was a police officer.

The southbound left turning lane, median lane and curb lane on McPhillips are all closed, as well as the westbound curb lane on Inkster.

Officers remain on scene.

