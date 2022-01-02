Winnipeg police nab suspect in dozens of break and enters after following stolen car

Winnipeg police have caught up with a suspect wanted in a slew of more than 30 break and enters throughout November and December.

Police said officers on patrol just before midnight Friday saw a stolen car around the city's North End that sped off after they tried to pull it over downtown.

The police helicopter was called in to watch the car's path from above. They say it drove dangerously in the St. Boniface and Old St. Vital areas.

The car slid into another shortly after and the suspect ran away. The driver of the other vehicle wasn't injured, police said.

The suspect, a 36-year-old man from Winnipeg, was arrested soon after.

He faces 35 counts of breaking and entering and a range of other charges.

Police said the November break and enters led to more than $75,000 in property damage and theft.

The suspect was being held in custody, police said in a statement on Saturday.