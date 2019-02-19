Mayor fills last 2 vacancies on Winnipeg Police Board
Clothing manufacturer El Tassi and artist Nabess joining police-oversight body
Mayor Brian Bowman is filling the final two vacancies on the Winnipeg Police Board.
On Tuesday, Bowman appointed clothing manufacturer Mohamed El Tassi and artist and entrepreneur Edna Nabess to the body that oversees the Winnipeg Police Service.
El Tassi and Nabess replace Mary Jane Brownscombe and Barry Tuckett, who left the board last year.
Nabess, who is Cree, increases Indigenous representation on the board to three out of seven members.
Board chair Kevin Klein, the city councillor for Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood, is Ontatio Métis. Damon Johnston, a provincial appointee, is president of the Aboriginal Council of Winnipeg.
The other board members are retailer Brian Scharfstein, provincial appointee Alicja Szarkiewicz and St. Norbert-Seine River Coun. Markus Chambers.