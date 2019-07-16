Police investigate 'fairly serious' West End stabbing

Winnipeg police are investigating a "fairly serious" stabbing involving multiple people that unfolded in the West End early Tuesday morning, police reported.

Officers found an adult man suffering from severe upper-body injuries after a violent assault with a weapon near Young Street and Cumberland Avenue at around 2:10 a.m., police said at a Tuesday press conference.

"This was a fairly serious assault," Const. Rob Carver said.

The injured man, who police did not name, was located and sent to hospital in unstable condition, which was later upgraded to stable, Carver told reporters.

Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver spoke about an adult man who was found after being stabbed in the city's West End. "There is not a morning that goes by where we don't have at least one person stabbed," Carver said about ongoing violence in the city. (Patrick Foucault/CBC)

Police said his injuries were consistent with being struck with a bladed weapon.

"There's a lot of weapons out there... lots of violence," the police constable said.

"There is not a morning that goes by where we don't have at least one person stabbed," Carver said.

The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.

