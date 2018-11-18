Woman charged after police attacked with knife

A woman is facing charges after police say she attacked officers with a knife — likely while high on meth — Saturday afternoon.

Police were called after a woman suspected of being high was seen vandalizing vehicles on Stella Avenue between McKenzie and Arlington streets around 2:20 p.m.

Police tracked their suspect to a nearby home and say three of the four officers on scene were assaulted while trying to make an arrest.

The three were cut with a knife and all were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was also treated for minor injuries in hospital before being released into police custody.

A 27-year-old woman is charged with assaulting an officer with a weapon, resisting a peace officer, possession of a weapon and mischief under $5,000.

