Winnipeg police officer's tooth broken after getting punched in face

Two Winnipeg police officers were injured after trying to arrest a man they believe was high on meth.

The officers, members of the street crime unit, were patrolling near Maryland Street and Ellice Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Friday when they pulled over a taxi cab to speak to a passenger.

The officers believed they saw the passenger, a 38-year-old man, take part in a drug deal from the back of the cab.

He was uncooperative and gave officers a fake name, and then punched an officer in the face during his arrest, breaking one of the officer's teeth, police said. The other officer was kicked and injured.

As the man fought with the officers, one of them used a Taser to shock him but it was ineffective. Police believe the man was high on meth at the time.

A second shock with the Taser caused the man to fall to the ground where, while fighting the effects of being stunned, he reached into his pants and attempted to toss away a bag containing more than 30 grams of methamphetamine and 1.5 grams of cocaine, police said.

The man is charged with assaulting a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and failure to comply with prior court orders.

Both officers were treated at hospital for their injuries.