Public asked to help find missing 12-year-old girl

Honey Shingoose was last seen in Winnipeg’s North End on Sept. 13, a news release says. Shingoose is described as five feet, seven inches, with long brown hair and brown eyes, the release said.

Honey Shingoose last seen in North End Winnipeg Sept. 13

A woman wearing a chain necklace.
Winnipeg police say Honey Shingoose, 12, was last seen in Winnipeg's North End Sept. 13. (Submitted by the Winnipeg Police Service)

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public's help locating a missing 12-year-old. 

Honey Shingoose was last seen in Winnipeg's North End on Sept. 13, a news release said Tuesday morning.

Shingoose is described as five feet, seven inches, with long brown hair and brown eyes. Police had no clothing description.

Police ask anyone with information to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

