Public asked to help find missing 12-year-old girl

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public's help locating a missing 12-year-old.

Honey Shingoose was last seen in Winnipeg's North End on Sept. 13, a news release said Tuesday morning.

Shingoose is described as five feet, seven inches, with long brown hair and brown eyes. Police had no clothing description.

Police ask anyone with information to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.