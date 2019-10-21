Police ask for public's help finding 31-year-old man last seen in Wolseley
Winnipeg police are asking the public for help finding a missing 31-year-old man who hasn't been seen for 10 days.
David Lal was last seen in the Wolseley area on Oct. 11, police say
David Lal was last seen in the city's Wolseley area on Oct. 11.
Lal is described as five feet one inch tall about 150 pounds, with short black hair and possibly wearing a white jacket, police said.
