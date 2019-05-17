Missing siblings last seen Wednesday morning in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police have asked for help finding two missing children.

Tattyanna Morand, 14, and her brother Dustin Morand, 9, were last seen on the morning of May 15 in the Tyndall Park area of Winnipeg.

Tattyanna is described as five feet, two inches tall with a thin build and long, curly black hair held in a bun. Dustin is described as four feet tall, with a medium build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue raincoat and blue/green Under Armour runners.

Police are concerned about their well-being. Anyone with information about their whereabouts can call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

