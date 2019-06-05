Winnipeg police arrest 2 teens in Alfred Avenue shooting death of 17-year-old

Two 15-year-old boys have been charged in connection with the death of Dorian Sanderson.

Emergency crews rushed Sanderson, 17, to hospital in critical condition on May 26 after responding to reports of a fight on Alfred Avenue, near Aikins and Salter streets in Winnipeg's North End.

He died in hospital of a gunshot wound.

Police arrested the first 15-year-old suspect the day of the shooting. He was charged with assault.

On Tuesday, a second 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He was detained in custody.

Police haven't released the names of either teen.

Families and friends held a vigil in honour of Sanderson on May 27.

Melissa Sanderson, the mother of Winnipeg's 19th homicide victim, is comforted at a vigil for her slain son Dorian Sanderson who was killed on Sunday. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

