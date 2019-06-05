Winnipeg police arrest 2 teens in Alfred Avenue shooting death of 17-year-old
Police arrested two 15-year-old boys in connection with the death of Dorian Sanderson on on May 26.
15-year-old charged with 2nd-degree murder, another with assault in connection with death of Dorian Sanderson
Two 15-year-old boys have been charged in connection with the death of Dorian Sanderson.
Emergency crews rushed Sanderson, 17, to hospital in critical condition on May 26 after responding to reports of a fight on Alfred Avenue, near Aikins and Salter streets in Winnipeg's North End.
He died in hospital of a gunshot wound.
Police arrested the first 15-year-old suspect the day of the shooting. He was charged with assault.
On Tuesday, a second 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He was detained in custody.
Police haven't released the names of either teen.
Families and friends held a vigil in honour of Sanderson on May 27.
