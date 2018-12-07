Woman charged after exchange student assaulted and robbed, Winnipeg Transit driver spit on

Police have arrested a woman wanted in connection with a series of assaults in Winnipeg dating back to October, including attacking an exchange student and a bus driver.

A 54-year-old woman was at a bus stop near Vaughan Street and St. Mary Avenue around 4 p.m. on Oct. 10 when another woman approached her and started screaming at her, police say. The woman kicked and punched the victim several times before fleeing with her prescription glasses.

Later that day, police say the same assailant began following an 18-year-old woman as she crossed Portage Avenue at Vaughan Street. The woman slapped the 18-year-old, an exchange student from Germany, and stole her phone, wallet, identification and personal papers.

The attacker then got on a bus, where police say she began harassing passengers.

When the driver asked the woman to get off the bus, police say she shoved the driver and spit in her face before exiting the bus near Panet Road and Keenleyside Street.

After asking for the public's help identifying the woman, investigators from the Winnipeg Police Service's major crimes unit made an arrest Thursday.

A 26-year-old woman is charged with assault and two counts of robbery.

