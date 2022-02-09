Winnipeg man charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with January stabbing
Winnipeg police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide investigation stemming from a January dispute in a Main Street apartment.
Accused and victim did not know each other before incident at Main Street apartment, police say
A Winnipeg man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a dispute in a Main Street apartment led to a fatal stabbing, police say.
Jordan James Walton, 27, was charged Tuesday in connection with the death of Joseph Matthew Myran, 36, according to a Wednesday news release from the Winnipeg Police Service.
Homicide unit investigators determined Walton and Myran did not previously know each other, but got into a dispute in an apartment on the 800 block of Main Street, between Sutherland Avenue and Jarvis Avenue, just after 7 p.m. on Jan. 17.
Myran was stabbed, and was found seriously injured when police arrived. He was transported to hospital in critical condition, but later died.
Walton has been detained in custody.