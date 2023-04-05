Man charged with sexual assault after woman attacked in front of Winnipeg Law Courts

Police have arrested a man in connection with a robbery and assault outside the Winnipeg Law Courts last month.

The man, 26, was charged with robbery and sexual assault on Tuesday, police said in a release.

The charges stem from an incident that happened in front of one of the Law Courts entrances on March 17.

A man followed and grabbed a 20-year-old woman from behind, police said.

The woman fell to the ground before the man touched her on the lower body, causing her to scream, police said. The man fled before police arrived.

The woman was taken to hospital in stable condition and was treated for minor injuries.