Police arrest 4 people in West End drug bust
Winnipeg police seize weapon, meth, cash from 2 residences on Toronto Street
Winnipeg police arrested four people and seized a sawed-off shotgun, shotgun shells, a machete, meth and nearly $4,000 in cash after searching two suites in a West End home Thursday night.
About 200 grams of meth (police estimate a street value around $4,200) were confiscated. A person only needs 0.1 gram of methamphetamine to get high, Winnipeg police say.
Other items seized include soft body armour, drug packaging materials and a scale "contaminated with a substance believed to be drug residue," police said.
Two men, age 46 and 45, a 20-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy were arrested.
The 45-year-old faces several firearm-related charges, one count of possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and seven counts of failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance, among others charges.
The 20-year-old woman faces firearm possession charges, six counts of failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance and one count of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
The 46-year-old man is charged with five counts of possessing a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, one count of possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized and one count of storing a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations.
The three adults are being held in custody.
The 16-year-old, who was released on a promise to appear in court, is charged with failing to comply with a sentence and two firearm charges.
