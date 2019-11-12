Car and foot chase in Winnipeg ends with arrest of 2 men

Two men are being held after a stolen vehicle rammed a police cruiser, drove up on a downtown sidewalk to get around it, then hit a second police vehicle before the driver and another man fled, one of them hitting pursuing officers with bear spray.

Officers on patrol Monday night saw a stolen vehicle in downtown Winnipeg, near Portage and St. Mary avenues, around midnight.

They followed the stolen vehicle and a second unit approached from the front, trying to stop the stolen vehicle at Broadway and Langside Street, Winnipeg police said in a news release.

The stolen vehicle accelerated and clipped the passenger side of the cruiser, then onto the sidewalk and around the cruiser.

Back on Broadway, it hit another police cruiser.

Two people got out of the car and ran; police pursued.

As they ran, one of the men used bear spray, which hit two officers.

Police arrested a man near Broadway and Furby Street.

Another man was found on Furby Street near Broadway. When he refused to comply with officers' demands, police shot him with a stun gun, then arrested him, the news release says.

The arrested men, Winnipeggers age 28 and 31, and two police officers were taken to hospital and later released.

Police ask anyone with information to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.