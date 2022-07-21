Winnipeg woman, 19, charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of man found during fire alarm call

A 19-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a homicide in Winnipeg's West End last week.

Eliah Moonlight Olson, from Winnipeg, also faces a charge of failure to comply with a probation order, police said in a Thursday news release.

On July 15, Winnipeg police say they responded to a report of an injured man at an apartment building in the 500 block of Burnell Street, just south of Ellice Avenue.

The man, 18-year-old Logan Clarke, had been found by emergency responders with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, who were attending a fire alarm call.

Clarke had upper-body injuries and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police say Clarke and Olson knew each other and were in a domestic relationship.

It's believed the couple were involved in an altercation, which resulted in Clarke being stabbed.

Olson was arrested Wednesday night at a residence in the Wolseley neighbourhood.