Man charged with breaking through glass doors to get into businesses

Evidence gathered by Winnipeg police and sent to the RCMP National Forensic Laboratory Services helped police find a suspect in three midnight break-ins at city businesses.

In all three cases, a man broke into a business by smashing a glass door, and stole cash from the business, police said in a news release.

In the first case, a man covered his face with clothing before breaking into a Fort Garry business, on Pembina Highway near the Shell gas station, shortly before midnight on July 3, police said. He stole a cash float.

On Sept. 1, a man wearing a mask busted into a business on Grant Avenue near the rail lines, where he took cash, then fled.

Just over a week later, on Sept. 10, a man unscrewed a light bulb before breaking into a business on McPhillips Street close to Notre Dame Avenue, where he was "unsuccessful in attacking a safe," police said. He did get property and a cash float.

The Winnipeg police forensic unit recovered scientific evidence at the Grant and McPhillips break-ins, police said, and the RCMP national lab helped them identify a suspect.

On Tuesday morning, police found the suspect at a downtown apartment suite on the first block of Carlton Street.

The 38-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with all three commercial thefts.

He's charged with three counts of break, enter and theft, two counts of disguise with intent, and failure to comply with a recognizance.

More from CBC Manitoba: