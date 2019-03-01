3 charged with murder in Christmas Day killing of Winnipeg man who was beaten, robbed: police

Winnipeg police have charged three men with murder in connection with the Christmas Day homicide of a man they say was beaten and robbed before his death.

Tyler Evan Smoke, 26, was found badly injured around 7:15 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2018, in a back lane between Victor Street and Toronto Street. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested two men on Wednesday, and a third on Thursday, in connection with Smoke's death.

David Joseph Merasty, 25, Keenan Alexander Tom, 25, and Michael Anthony Caribou, 28, are all in custody and charged with second-degree murder.

Tyler Evan Smoke, 26, was found in this back lane in between Victor Street and Toronto Street the West End on Christmas Day 2018. (Bartley Kives/CBC)

Smoke was a "good kid" who liked to joke around and play tricks on his family, his uncle, Orville Pashe, said at a Dec. 26 vigil in Winnipeg.

In the days after Smoke was found, police asked the public for help in trying to piece together his whereabouts in the hours leading up to his death.

Smoke had been attacked by several people and robbed of his belongings before his death. The suspects and the victim did not know each other, police said.

"That always throws a bit of a different level of difficulty into the situation," said Winnipeg police Const. Tammy Skrabek. In other cases, she said, "we can go to who the victim associated with and ask them, 'Who was he having problems with?'"

"When they don't know the people, you don't get the answers that you need."

Investigators reached out to the community and were eventually led to the suspects, Skrabek said.

Police are not looking for any additional suspects.