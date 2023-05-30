Winnipeg police arrest 38-year-old man wanted for manslaughter

Winnipeg police have arrested a 38-year-old man wanted for manslaughter in connection with the death of a 31-year-old man earlier this month.

Aaron Wayne Azure was arrested May 29 in the North Point Douglas neighbourhood, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release Tuesday morning.

He was charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of Vincent Brian Kipling and detained in custody.

Kipling was found critically injured in Winnipeg's North End just before 11 p.m. on May 10, near Main Street and Stella Avenue. He was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.