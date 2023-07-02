Winnipeg man, 20, arrested in B.C. after November homicide

Winnipeg police say a 20-year-old man they link to a homicide in the Exchange District last November was arrested in B.C. just over two weeks ago.

Police said they responded to sounds of gunshots on McDermott Avenue, east of Main Street, around 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 5, 2022. Officers found Tristan James Raynard Asham, 21, with a gunshot wound to the upper body and CPR was done on scene, the release said.

Asham was taken to hospital in critical condition where he died of his injuries.

Police believed that a suspect, Asham and "their two respective groups" were part of an interaction the grew into a fight, according to the release. At that point, the suspect shot at Asham, police said.

Police said investigators learned the suspect fled to B.C. immediately after the shooting, Sunday's release said. Police in B.C. then executed a warrant and arrested a man at a home in Langley, B.C. on June 22.

Shiv Austin Harper, 20, from Winnipeg, was charged with second degree murder and possession of a firearm, restricted/prohibited weapon contrary to prohibition order, the release said.

Harper was then flown back to Winnipeg where he remains in custody, the release said.

The homicide unit continues to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information/video footage or who may have been present during the incident to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.