Winnipeg police confirm officer took photo of intoxicated man, apologize following online backlash

Winnipeg police are apologizing after one of their officers took a photo last Friday of a vulnerable man who was intoxicated while a first responder crew was helping him.

In a photo posted by Justin Highway, a smiling Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service employee is seen sitting next to a man who appeared to be in a vulnerable state. A female officer is in front of him and is accompanied by a male police officer.

Highway told CBC over the weekend he saw the female officer take a photo of the man, who police confirmed Monday was intoxicated.

"We apologize to this individual. We know the citizens of Winnipeg expect us to treat everyone with dignity and respect and they deserve nothing less," Const. Rob Carver said Wednesday.

The photo Highway took, which didn't capture the officer taking a photo of the man, created immediate backlash after attracting wide attention online. It was shared over 1,000 times on Facebook and prompted a response on Twitter from Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman.

"The Police Chief and Fire Paramedic Chief, as well as senior administration, are already aware of the photo. It's being reviewed. If valid, it's obviously unbecoming of what's expected by our emergency responders," Bowman tweeted in a reply Saturday morning.

The apology by police Wednesday comes in stark contrast to a statement from the City of Winnipeg over the weekend, which said first responders acted properly. "We can assure you that this individual was treated in a respectful and professional manner at all times," the city's statement Saturday said.

Carver refused to say if it was the female or male officer who took the photo fo the man, who was later taken to the Main Street Project.

He said officers have spoken with the intoxicated man and the situation will now be addressed through the police service's internal regulator's process.

"This is not a criminal matter so any discussions that would be had with him really aren't public but I can tell you that I think everyone is satisfied with where this has ended up."