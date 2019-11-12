Police block off traffic on Academy Road while investigating incident
Winnipeg Police blocked off traffic on Academy Road Monday night while carrying out an investigation in the area.
Large police presence seen in River Heights neighbourhood
Police say they have been in the area since about 6 p.m.
Just before 9 p.m., several police vehicles could still be seen in the area. Academy Road between Oak Street and Ash Street was blocked off to traffic, with police tape strung across the road.
Few other details were available late Monday evening.