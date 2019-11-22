Witness says Winnipeg police shot armed suspect outside West End 7-Eleven

Winnipeg police are on scene of what witnesses say was a police shooting at a 7-Eleven near the corner of Arlington Street and Ellice Avenue Thursday night.

Police had the exterior of the convenience store taped off before 6:30 p.m., and several police cars could be seen nearby.

Blood on the pavement could be seen outside the store. A display stand inside the store was knocked over, and large cracks were visible on the glass front door.

Bloody clothing could be seen outside the 7-11 behind police tape Thursday night. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Robert Korosil lives nearby, and said he heard police sirens from his home.

Watching from his window, he said he saw police fire shots at a male suspect who came out of the store with a weapon held above his head. He said he heard police demand the male to lower his weapon, but the man refused.

He said the store's doors are locked and customers need to ask a clerk to buzz them in and out. He said it looked like the male was attempting to break the window to get out.

"It just happened so quickly," he said.

"Cops did what they had to do I guess. There's a lot of people who were around that he could have attacked."

Winnipeg police were unavailable to immediately comment Thursday night.

More to come.