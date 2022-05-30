Agee the polar bear retires from movie industry to live out days at Assiniboine Park Zoo

The Assiniboine Park Zoo has welcomed Canadian film star, Agee the polar bear, who will live out her retirement days in Winnipeg.

The 26-year-old bear spent most of her life with her owners in British Columbia who worked in the entertainment industry and trained Agee to act on-screen.

Her owners are no longer able to care for her, and the Assiniboine Park Zoo was asked to provide her with a new home.

The zoo's polar bear rescue and care team travelled to B.C. last week to complete a health assessment and oversee Agee's big move to Winnipeg.

She arrived early Friday morning and is settling nicely into her new digs while undergoing a standard 30-day quarantine period where she will have access to indoor and outdoor habitats.

Since Agee spent her entire life in human care and has not had contact with other polar bears, it's unlikely that she will be introduced to the other bears at the zoo.

The only trained polar bear in North America, Agee's film credits include Alaska (1996), The Journey Home (2014) and Operation Arctic (2014).

With her arrival to Winnipeg, the Assiniboine Park Zoo is now home to 10 polar bears. Eight live in the Journey to Churchill exhibit and the two others, including Agee, live in the Leatherdale International Polar Bear Conservation Centre.

At this time, Agee is not seeing visitors while she transitions into her new home.