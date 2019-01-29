Polar bear dies at Winnipeg's Assiniboine Park Zoo
Zoo's director of veterinary services will be answering questions later this morning
Another polar bear has died at the Winnipeg zoo, the second in as many years.
The death happened Monday, the Assiniboine Park Zoo said in a news release Tuesday morning. However, no other information — gender, age, name, cause of death — was provided.
The zoo's director of veterinary services, Chris Enright, will be taking questions from reporters later this morning.
A polar bear named Eli died at the zoo in July 2017. An autopsy showed neck tissue that was swollen enough to block its airways and make it difficult for the 2½-year-old bear to breathe.
Staff did not know what caused the injury but suspected it could have happened when Eli was playing with some of the other bears.
A zoo spokesperson said at the time that the bears like to play and, considering their size and weight, can be pretty rough with one another.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.