Prowling polar bear more than 100 km from coast captured in Shamattawa First Nation

A large adult polar bear was captured in a northern Manitoba First Nation on Tuesday and released on the Hudson Bay Coast after a number of days prowling the community, the province says.

A spokesperson from the province says conservation officers found a large adult polar bear just after noon on Tuesday, which weighed about 250 kg (551 pounds), which had evaded them for several days prior.

It was successfully tranquilized and transported by helicopter back to the coast and successfully released shortly after 3 p.m., the spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, officers searched the community by helicopter for two hours trying to locate the animal without success.

They placed a culvert trap in the community, which is about 130 kilometres from the coast, and the province said officers would make daily trips to the community until the bear is located and safely relocated.

A polar bear stares down a dog on Shamattawa First Nation on the weekend. By Tuesday, the bear had been trapped, tranquilized and returned to the Hudson Bay coast, the province said. (William Miles/Facebook)

Earlier in the week and over the weekend, conservation officers had made a number of trips to the community looking for the bear, but were unable to locate it, which was concerning for community members, Shamattawa chief Jornda Hill said in an interview on Monday.

It's been several years since a polar bear was last seen in the community, Hill said. CBC News last reported on a sighting in 2010.

Anyone who encounters a wild polar bear should find a safe place like a car or building, and call the Polar Bear Alert line at 204-675-2327.